IBM’s (IBM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their market perform rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $147.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.63.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.09. 6,949,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in IBM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in IBM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

