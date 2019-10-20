IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 159.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 853.8% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

IDA stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

