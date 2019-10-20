IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

IDYA stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.34. 116,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,432. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,369,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

