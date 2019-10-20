iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stock Price Down 0%

iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.21, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.74% of iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

