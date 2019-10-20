ImageCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000795 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 14,787,241 coins and its circulating supply is 13,787,243 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

