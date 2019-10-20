Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 53,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $498.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

