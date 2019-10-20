Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

