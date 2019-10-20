Insider Buying: ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Insider Buys $58,151.50 in Stock

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) insider Shorrocks Raymond bought 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $58,151.50.

NYSEARCA GLL opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.25% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.