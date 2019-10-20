Insider Buying: Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) Insider Acquires $24,670.46 in Stock

Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) insider Paganin Karl bought 45,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $24,670.46.

Southcross Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

Southcross Energy Partners Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

