Insider Selling: Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $176,362.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,429.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Corelogic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $459.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

