Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Sells 9,815 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $257,054.85.

Christopher Harms also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $354,910.40.

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher Harms sold 7,676 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $279,022.60.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSCT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Forescout Technologies from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.