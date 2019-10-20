Insider Selling: Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Sells 12,498 Shares of Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $857.80 million, a PE ratio of -72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $22,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $2,610,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 41.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,794 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. Stephens set a $8.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.