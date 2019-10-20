Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,049,154.54 in Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,049,154.54. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 47,525 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,711,850.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 13,040 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $480,915.20.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 31,513 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,162,199.44.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,694 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $955,559.86.

On Thursday, September 26th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 147,836 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $5,530,544.76.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 66,799 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,474,234.96.

On Friday, September 20th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 58,053 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $2,173,504.32.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 27,800 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 48,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,817,640.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 30,800 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $1,137,752.00.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $686.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $60.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth $982,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter worth $108,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

