Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 24,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

