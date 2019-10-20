InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InspireMD Inc. is a medical device company focusing on the development and commercialization of its proprietary stent system technology, MGuard(TM). The Company’s initial products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It focuses on applying its technology to develop additional products used for other vascular procedures, specifically carotid and peripheral procedures. InspireMD Inc. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

InspireMD stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.76% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

