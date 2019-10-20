Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 107,586 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $2,379,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 41.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,407,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

