InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.40

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $29.83. InterGroup shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

