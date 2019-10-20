International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Shares of IMXI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.55 million, a P/E ratio of -283.80 and a beta of -0.23. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Also, insider Solomon Cohen sold 16,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $210,477.00. Insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.