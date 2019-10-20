Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 377,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,202. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $419.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.26. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,099,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,517.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 121,896 shares of company stock valued at $364,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

