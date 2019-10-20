Invesco Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Rubicon Project by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 736,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,463,050.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 33,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,985 shares of company stock worth $674,475. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of RUBI opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The Rubicon Project Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

