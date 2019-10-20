Invesco Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Downey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.67 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lowered shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.