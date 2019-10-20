Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 441,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 144,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 993,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 214.61%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Guang Yang acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

