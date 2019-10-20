Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,846 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 170.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 465.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

