Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

