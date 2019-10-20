Iowa State Bank Acquires 3,089 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

NYSE BMY opened at $53.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

