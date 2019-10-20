Iowa State Bank Buys Shares of 19,841 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 186,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 260,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

