Iowa State Bank Purchases 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,244.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,175.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

