Iowa State Bank Purchases 20,786 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

