Iowa State Bank Takes $368,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

