IQ.cash Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $14,387.00 and $8.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00224891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.01155185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029491 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00088811 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.