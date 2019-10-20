Iridium Reaches Market Cap of $53,820.00 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $53,820.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00226486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.01145996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 19,156,016 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

