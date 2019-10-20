iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,140 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

