iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Up to $42.04

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $42.04. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 21,746,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1,007.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

