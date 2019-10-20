iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,978,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 563.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,246,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 797,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 475,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,869,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060,777. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

