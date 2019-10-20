iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,066,000 after buying an additional 4,648,690 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,075,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after buying an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 607,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.37. 5,001,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,366,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.