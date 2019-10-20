iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

