iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,070,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $212.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

