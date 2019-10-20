Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $77.28. 182,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,652. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

