J B Hunt Transport Services Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens set a $124.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,177 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

