J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) Receives $3.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 408,992 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 161,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

JILL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 316,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. J.Jill’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.Jill will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

