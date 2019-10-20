Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 6.8%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, 47,018 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 69,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jaguar Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

