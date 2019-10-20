James Christopher Hunt Buys 500 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MMAC opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.61.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 108.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMAC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MMA Capital by 1,682.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 187,772 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of MMA Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

