JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Financial Review

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR alerts:

This table compares JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR 8.83% 14.26% 6.00% CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR 1 2 2 0 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR $1.99 billion 0.72 $179.70 million N/A N/A CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR $410.30 million 3.63 -$1.14 billion ($3.45) -1.47

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Summary

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR beats CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services. Its Industrial Machinery Products segment provides plastics and elastomer extrusion machinery, including polyolefin pelletizers, compounding and devolatilizing extruders, dewatering extruders, and auxiliary equipment; plastics processing machinery, such as injection molding machines, film and sheet machines, blow molding machines, and spinning extruders; industrial machinery comprising reciprocating compressors, rolling stock parts, bolt tensioners, and magnesium thixomolding machines; and magnesium injection molding machines, waste treatment equipment, and manufacturing equipment for electronic products, as well as defense equipment, including firing systems and missile launchers. This segment also provides maintenance concierge, training, retrofitting, and remote management/system maintenance services; and operates technical centers for various plastics processing technology to assist customer's research and development. In addition, this segment develops laser annealing and other laser application equipment; and chemical vapor deposition and plasma application equipment. Its Real Estate and Other Businesses segment engages in the regional development. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland. Cairn Energy PLC was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.