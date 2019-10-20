Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $165.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $98,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $764,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

