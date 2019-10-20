Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 121 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 121 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 117 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 112.07.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

