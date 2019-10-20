Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

MMP stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

