Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

WOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $44.78.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

