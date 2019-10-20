Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

