Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Williams Companies Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.91 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen W. Bergstrom acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,645.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.