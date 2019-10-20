Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

